Leap year explained: Why February has an extra day in 2020

CTV News Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
February 29 is a leap day – an extra 24 hours added to the shortest month in a leap year. But a leap year isn’t always every four years; it’s slightly more complicated than that.
Credit: Buzz60 - Published < > Embed
News video: Why Leap Year Is Important

Why Leap Year Is Important 00:54

 Every four years we make up for an inaccuracy in our calendar with “leap year”, and we explain why it’s necessary. Buzz60’s Taisha Henry has the story.

Don’t Ignore These Super Rare Leap Day Food Deals [Video]Don’t Ignore These Super Rare Leap Day Food Deals

A leap day only comes around every 4 years, so take full advantage of these super rare leap day food deals. Buzz60’s Chloe Hurst has the story!

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 01:06Published

Great-grandmother to celebrate her 25th birthday on Leap Day [Video]Great-grandmother to celebrate her 25th birthday on Leap Day

A great-grandmother is celebrating her 25th actual birthday on Leap Day this weekend. Doris Cleife will turn 100 on Saturday February 29, but this year will only be her 25th opportunity to celebrate on..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:13Published


Leap years and why we need them

It's a leap year which means there's an extra day in the calendar - 29 February 2020. But why do we need it?
BBC News

What’s there to do in Seattle this weekend? Leap into March with these events and activities

It's a leap year, so that means an extra day for activities! Make the most of it with these suggestions.
Seattle Times

