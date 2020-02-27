Global  

Coronavirus: First Briton dies of disease

Independent Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Death toll on 'Diamond Princess' cruise ship rises to six
News video: Coronavirus Patient From Solano County Being Treated At UC Davis Medical Center

Coronavirus Patient From Solano County Being Treated At UC Davis Medical Center 01:12

 A Solano County resident is being treated at the UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento for the coronavirus, in what is believed to be the first community spread case of the disease. Jackie Ward reports. (2/27/20)

Iranians gather in long pharmacy line as coronavirus fear mounts [Video]Iranians gather in long pharmacy line as coronavirus fear mounts

A long line of concerned Iranians gather at a pharmacy in Rasht, Iran as fear over the coronavirus mounts on Friday (February 28). "They're lining up for medicine, masks, whatever they can get. We..

America's Newest Coronavirus Patient Had No Known Exposure [Video]America's Newest Coronavirus Patient Had No Known Exposure

A confirmed coronavirus patient in California had no travel history in China and no known exposure to the virus. According to health officials, this is the first potential case of "community spread"..

Coronavirus: UK records first death as man on board cruise ship dies

Coronavirus: UK records first death as man on board cruise ship diesA British man on board a cruise ship in Japan has died from coronavirus. The Japanese Ministry of Health said the man was the sixth person to have died on the...
Coronavirus: Wales confirms its first case of disease

Wales has confirmed its first coronavirus case, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the UK to 19.
