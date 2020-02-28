'Slightly unwell' Pope Francis postpones all official audiences

William Joseph Pope Francis is 'slightly unwell' and cancels public appointments https://t.co/nxlZR7Z3JL via @MailOnline 3 minutes ago Philip Pullella Vatican moves to dismiss speculation that Pope Francis is anything more than “slightly unwell” as he cancels off… https://t.co/ilIOjMTasM 5 minutes ago Mimi Madeira RT @MailOnline: Pope Francis is still unwell and has postponed all official audiences for Friday, Vatican confirms without detailing his si… 5 minutes ago Steve Collins RT @Apex_WW: The Vatican moved on Friday to dismiss speculation that Pope Francis was anything more than “slightly unwell” as the 83-year-o… 5 minutes ago James Mitchell Ⓥ The Vatican has dismissed speculation that Pope Francis is anything more than “slightly unwell” after he cancelled… https://t.co/9S3S13NckH 6 minutes ago Apex The Vatican moved on Friday to dismiss speculation that Pope Francis was anything more than “slightly unwell” as th… https://t.co/jUf8Rh1LvG 7 minutes ago 2L8ICU While I admire his commitment to the people, the degree of his mingling in the highest hit area #ItalyCoronavirus a… https://t.co/P5pJSJ4kPj 8 minutes ago 🙏🏽#ABBA__Gail__#Shalom⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @DJLOK: No telling how many people he infected. And he knew #coronavirus was going around. @pontifex strikes again!!! #ThesePeopleA… 9 minutes ago