'Slightly unwell' Pope Francis postpones all official audiences

Al Jazeera Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
The Vatican did not specify what the 83-year-old pope is suffering from.
Pope postpones official audiences but working from residence - Vatican

Pope Francis, who the Vatican says is still "slightly unwell," has postponed all official audiences for Friday but is working from home.
Reuters

Pope ill for second day, postpones audiences but working

Pope Francis is still "slightly unwell" and has postponed all official audiences for Friday but is working from his residence.
Reuters

Tweets about this

William84912647

William Joseph Pope Francis is 'slightly unwell' and cancels public appointments https://t.co/nxlZR7Z3JL via @MailOnline 3 minutes ago

PhilipPullella

Philip Pullella Vatican moves to dismiss speculation that Pope Francis is anything more than “slightly unwell” as he cancels off… https://t.co/ilIOjMTasM 5 minutes ago

MimiMadeira1

Mimi Madeira RT @MailOnline: Pope Francis is still unwell and has postponed all official audiences for Friday, Vatican confirms without detailing his si… 5 minutes ago

SteveCo86062939

Steve Collins RT @Apex_WW: The Vatican moved on Friday to dismiss speculation that Pope Francis was anything more than “slightly unwell” as the 83-year-o… 5 minutes ago

MesMitch

James Mitchell Ⓥ The Vatican has dismissed speculation that Pope Francis is anything more than “slightly unwell” after he cancelled… https://t.co/9S3S13NckH 6 minutes ago

Apex_WW

Apex The Vatican moved on Friday to dismiss speculation that Pope Francis was anything more than “slightly unwell” as th… https://t.co/jUf8Rh1LvG 7 minutes ago

2L8ICU

2L8ICU While I admire his commitment to the people, the degree of his mingling in the highest hit area #ItalyCoronavirus a… https://t.co/P5pJSJ4kPj 8 minutes ago

lvlvlrd707

🙏🏽#ABBA__Gail__#Shalom⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @DJLOK: No telling how many people he infected. And he knew #coronavirus was going around. @pontifex strikes again!!! #ThesePeopleA… 9 minutes ago

