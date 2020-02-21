Global  

Man charged with first-degree murder in violent killing of 13-year-old Quebec girl

CTV News Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Francois Senecal, 52, has been charged with first degree murder in the killing of 13-year-old Oceane Boyer Wednesday.
Man arrested in violent killing of teen girl in the Laurentians

Quebec provincial police have arrested a 51-year-old man in Montreal in connection with the murder of a teenage girl on Wednesday in the Laurentians.
CTV News

