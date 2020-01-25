Global  

Jeffrey Epstein jail on lockdown amid fears prisoner smuggled in a gun

Friday, 28 February 2020
Jeffrey Epstein's federal jail is under lockdown currently over fears a prisoner has smuggled in a gun, according to the Associated Press.
AP sources: Feds search for possible gun at Epstein jail

WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal jail in New York City where wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein took his own life is on lockdown as authorities try to determine...
