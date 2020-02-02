Global  

Ludogorets match postponed as coronavirus precaution

Reuters India Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Ludogorets's league match at Arda Kardzhali has been postponed by the Bulgarian Football Union (BFU) as a precaution amid rising concerns over the coronavirus outbreak, the BFU said on Friday.
