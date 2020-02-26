Kristi B Mike Huckabee goes on bizarre rant about Trump 'sucking' coronavirus out of Americans' lungs https://t.co/gtWarQH5SQ 4 minutes ago David V Humphreys Mike Huckabee goes on bizarre rant about Trump 'sucking' coronavirus out of Americans' lungs https://t.co/mLThUxsjUi 10 minutes ago jackie Mike Huckabee goes on bizarre rant about Trump 'sucking' coronavirus out of Americans' lungs https://t.co/OtFoBVefvL 13 minutes ago John Olsen RT @IndyUSA: Mike Huckabee goes on bizarre rant about Trump 'sucking' coronavirus out of Americans' lungs https://t.co/nLzNl37tGL 23 minutes ago Indy World Mike Huckabee goes on bizarre rant about Trump 'sucking' coronavirus out of Americans' lungs https://t.co/A5iUukyvsz 24 minutes ago Independent US Mike Huckabee goes on bizarre rant about Trump 'sucking' coronavirus out of Americans' lungs https://t.co/nLzNl37tGL 25 minutes ago Paula Knowlton 🆘 RT @Independent: Mike Huckabee goes on bizarre rant about Trump 'sucking' coronavirus out of Americans' lungs https://t.co/fnvi5QNskL 35 minutes ago Mark Mike Huckabee goes on bizarre rant about Trump 'sucking' coronavirus out of Americans' lungs https://t.co/uBZWQyhJP4 39 minutes ago