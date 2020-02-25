Fire in central Paris, train station evacuated during protests: Police

Paris police reported a fire Friday near the Gare de Lyon train station, which was partially evacuated after violence broke out on the margins of a banned protest against a Congolese artist giving a concert nearby.



Recent related videos from verified sources Fire breaks out near Gare de Lyon station in Paris A large cloud of black smoke is seen outside the Gare de Lyon station in Paris, apparently caused by protesters in the area setting fire to bins. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:54Published 1 hour ago Massive fire at Paris train station draws police response and onlookers A massive fire has broken out at Paris, France train station Gar de Lyon on Friday (February 28). Early reports indicate the fire was caused by protestors on strike. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:10Published 6 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Fire breaks out at Paris's Gare de Lyon train station during protests over Congelese singer Paris police reported a fire Friday near the Gare de Lyon train station, which was partially evacuated amid violent protests against a Congolese singer due to...

France 24 2 hours ago



Police evacuate Paris train station after major fire People lit scooters and garbage bins on fire to demonstrate against a planned performance by a Congolese artist, in the area of the Gare de Lyon railway station....

Deutsche Welle 4 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this