Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Fire in central Paris, train station evacuated during protests: Police

Fire in central Paris, train station evacuated during protests: Police

Zee News Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Paris police reported a fire Friday near the Gare de Lyon train station, which was partially evacuated after violence broke out on the margins of a banned protest against a Congolese artist giving a concert nearby.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Published < > Embed
News video: Fire destroys historic building in Delray Beach

Fire destroys historic building in Delray Beach 01:50

 The old Delray Beach train station is a historic site for the city.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Fire breaks out near Gare de Lyon station in Paris [Video]Fire breaks out near Gare de Lyon station in Paris

A large cloud of black smoke is seen outside the Gare de Lyon station in Paris, apparently caused by protesters in the area setting fire to bins.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:54Published

Massive fire at Paris train station draws police response and onlookers [Video]Massive fire at Paris train station draws police response and onlookers

A massive fire has broken out at Paris, France train station Gar de Lyon on Friday (February 28). Early reports indicate the fire was caused by protestors on strike.

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:10Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Fire breaks out at Paris's Gare de Lyon train station during protests over Congelese singer

Paris police reported a fire Friday near the Gare de Lyon train station, which was partially evacuated amid violent protests against a Congolese singer due to...
France 24

Police evacuate Paris train station after major fire

People lit scooters and garbage bins on fire to demonstrate against a planned performance by a Congolese artist, in the area of the Gare de Lyon railway station....
Deutsche Welle

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.