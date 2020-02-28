Global  

Historic Paris train station evacuated due to nearby fire

CTV News Friday, 28 February 2020
Police evacuated a historic Paris train station Friday after a fire engulfed multiple vehicles and sent a large cloud of black smoke over the neighbourhood.
News video: Massive fire at Paris train station draws police response and onlookers

Massive fire at Paris train station draws police response and onlookers 00:10

 A massive fire has broken out at Paris, France train station Gar de Lyon on Friday (February 28). Early reports indicate the fire was caused by protestors on strike.

