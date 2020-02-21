Trump says Pompeo will witness signing of deal with Taliban
Friday, 28 February 2020 () WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said Friday that he’s dispatching the nation’s top diplomat to sign an agreement with the Afghan Taliban aimed at beginning a draw down of thousands of U.S. troops and ending America’s 18-year involvement in the war. Trump said Secretary of State Mike Pompeo would soon, at his direction, witness […]
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the U.S. is considering signing an agreement with the Taliban. He said they would only sign if the week-long reduction in violence is successful. According to CNN,..