Lori Loughlin's College Admissions Scandal Trial Has A Date

Newsy Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Lori Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, will face the court on Oct. 5 for their alleged roles in a college admissions scandal.

A federal judge set that date on Thursday. Jury selection will begin Sept. 28.

Loughlin and her husband are among dozens charged with conspiracy for their...

A federal judge set that date on Thursday. Jury selection will begin Sept. 28.

Loughlin and her husband are among dozens charged with conspiracy for their...
News video: Lori Loughlin's College Admissions Scandal Trial Has A Date

Lori Loughlin's College Admissions Scandal Trial Has A Date 00:55

 Loughlin and her husband are among dozens charged in connection with a a nationwide college entrance bribery scheme.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Lawyers For Lori Loughlin, Husband Claims Evidence Proves Their Innocence [Video]Lawyers For Lori Loughlin, Husband Claims Evidence Proves Their Innocence

Nikki Batiste reports their lawyers asked for the trial to be pushed back in light of the new information, but the judge didn't agree.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:17Published

Lori Loughlin trial set for October [Video]Lori Loughlin trial set for October

Lori Loughlin and her husband will stand trial in their college admissions case in October.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:45Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Lori Loughlin's college admissions defense could be 'emboldened' by new evidence, says legal expert

Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, are set to go to trial in October 2020 for their alleged role in the college admissions...
FOXNews.com

Lori Loughlin's College Admissions Scandal Case Gets a Trial Date

Lori Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli will be heading to court this fall. The celebrity couple will defend themselves in the nationwide college admissions...
Just Jared

robcflores

Robert C Flores RT @kinseyschofield: I made a crack about wanting Lori Loughlin back on Hallmark under a Today Show post & I can’t believe the vitriol that… 14 minutes ago

Newsy

Newsy The "Full House" and "When Calls the Heart" star will stand trial in October. https://t.co/AIs5ezVWqu 15 minutes ago

raybae689

RAY BAEZ Lori Loughlin's lawyers say new evidence shows she and her husband thought college admissions scandal donations wer… https://t.co/jcCqBZfxn4 18 minutes ago

TheUrbanNewz

TheUrbanNewz Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli set for October trial in college admissions scam https://t.co/dzjtzIljOT https://t.co/14jDo8m2I8 22 minutes ago

WatsupAmericas

WatsupAmericas Latest: Lori Loughlin’s trial date set in college admissions scandal https://t.co/tbgMGbz0iD 24 minutes ago

irrepressably

Eye in☀️the Sky🕗 RT @groth1945: Exculpatory vs Inculpatory Evidence here . However what was the INTENT ?It was to get her kids into a college that they coul… 27 minutes ago

NZStuffEnt

Stuff Entertainment Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli's trial date in college admissions scandal announced https://t.co/5j7hQHNCbu 44 minutes ago

CarajonesU

carajonesUSC RT @LANow: College admissions scandal: Singer's notes disclosed; Lori Loughlin trial date set for Oct. 5 https://t.co/2xj4y8mWd3 1 hour ago

