Lori Loughlin's College Admissions Scandal Trial Has A Date
Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Watch VideoLori Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, will face the court on Oct. 5 for their alleged roles in a college admissions scandal.
A federal judge set that date on Thursday. Jury selection will begin Sept. 28.
Loughlin and her husband are among dozens charged with conspiracy for their...
