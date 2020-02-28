Global  

Fire breaks out at Paris's Gare de Lyon train station during protests over Congelese singer

France 24 Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Paris police reported a fire Friday near the Gare de Lyon train station, which was partially evacuated amid violent protests against a Congolese singer due to give a concert nearby.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Fire breaks out near Gare de Lyon station in Paris

Fire breaks out near Gare de Lyon station in Paris 00:54

 A large cloud of black smoke is seen outside the Gare de Lyon station in Paris, apparently caused by protesters in the area setting fire to bins.

