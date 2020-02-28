Global  

Amazon defers 'non-essential' moves even in U.S. as corporate travel bans spread

Reuters Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Amazon.com deferred all non-essential travel, within the U.S. and beyond, and Google set new restrictions for travel to South Korea and other places, as corporations moved to protect employees from the spread of coronavirus.
Amazon tells employees to defer all non-essential travel due to coronavirus

Amazon.com Inc said all employees should defer non-essential travel including within the United States, in a significant escalation by the world's largest online...
