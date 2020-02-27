Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > US appeals court grants Trump bid to block McGahn testimony

US appeals court grants Trump bid to block McGahn testimony

Al Jazeera Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Ruling represents a vindication of Trump directive for current, ex-officials to defy Congress requests on impeachment.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump wins bid to block McGahn testimony [Video]Trump wins bid to block McGahn testimony

A U.S. appeals court handed President Donald Trump a major legal victory on Friday by dismissing a Democratic-led congressional panel's lawsuit seeking to enforce a subpoena for testimony from former..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:23Published

Court Says Trump Administration Can Withhold Law Enforcement Grants From Sanctuary States, Cities [Video]Court Says Trump Administration Can Withhold Law Enforcement Grants From Sanctuary States, Cities

A federal appeals court says the Trump administration can withhold law enforcement grants from so-called sanctuary states and cities.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:21Published


Recent related news from verified sources

U.S. appeals court grants Trump bid to block McGahn testimony to Congress

In a victory for President Donald Trump, a U.S. appeals court on Friday dismissed a Democratic-led congressional panel's lawsuit seeking to enforce a subpoena...
Reuters


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.