Coronavirus: Mistake that led to Diamond Princess cruise virus deaths

New Zealand Herald Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
Coronavirus: Mistake that led to Diamond Princess cruise virus deathsA British man has died in Japan after contracting coronavirus on the Diamond Princess ship, making him the first UK citizen to die of the disease.Japan's health ministry confirmed the man's death, the sixth person to die from COVID-19...
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
News video: British man from Diamond Princess cruise liner dies from coronavirus

British man from Diamond Princess cruise liner dies from coronavirus 00:39

 A British tourist on the Diamond Princess cruise ship has died from coronavirus. The Japanese Ministry of Health said the man was the sixth person from the ship, which has been quarantined off the country's coast, to have died.

Recent related videos

British man dies from coronavirus [Video]British man dies from coronavirus

A Briton has become the first UK citizen to die from coronavirus after being infected on the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios

Boris Johnson: Coronavirus is 'top priority' [Video]Boris Johnson: Coronavirus is 'top priority'

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday expressed sympathy for the family of the country's first fatality caused by the COVID-19 viral disease. He said his thoughts were with the family of the man,..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO


Recent related news

Third death from Japan cruise ship as health minister vows to set virus strategy

A third passenger from the coronavirus-infected Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan died on Sunday, authorities said, as the government promised to introduce...
Reuters Also reported by •Seattle Times

Coronavirus: David and Sally Abel being ‘well looked after’ in hospital

A British couple diagnosed with coronavirus on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship have said they are being well looked after in a Japanese hospital.
Belfast Telegraph

