Austin for LA "Pence Says States Will Receive Help if Coronavirus Spreads" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/OYkouvHr1t 5 minutes ago

8News WRIC Richmond President Donald Trump appointed Pence on Wednesday to oversee the administration’s response to the coronavirus. https://t.co/0hDCbHpXwb 1 hour ago

Not Worthy Of Anything Remarkable … they're also planning around states getting it Pence says the states that do will get his help 6 hours ago

KWKT FOX 44 Vice President Mike Pence says the federal government is prepared to assist the states if the coronavirus spreads s… https://t.co/88Qj6ENIIK 6 hours ago

Pixy @Messier331 @McGinnissKelly @ChrisJZullo @realDonaldTrump We have one person in California who has the virus and th… https://t.co/0FzWuopHv5 6 hours ago

Middle-East & Pakistan Times of News Pence says states will receive help if coronavirus spreads https://t.co/BH97BSIifb 8 hours ago

abhikhabartak Pence says states will receive help if coronavirus spreads https://t.co/8EabQ0skZU https://t.co/3Yi09QMTLK 9 hours ago