Pence says states will receive help if coronavirus spreads
Friday, 28 February 2020 () WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence said Friday that the federal government is prepared to assist the states if the coronavirus spreads significantly across the country — an eventuality he called unlikely. Pence told a brief press conference in Florida that as a former Indiana governor he understands the need for […]
Vice President Mike Pence said there is only one patient left in the hospital with coronavirus. According to Reuters, there were dozens of confirmed coronavirus in the U.S. He said the other people are..