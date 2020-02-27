Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Pence says states will receive help if coronavirus spreads

Pence says states will receive help if coronavirus spreads

Seattle Times Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence said Friday that the federal government is prepared to assist the states if the coronavirus spreads significantly across the country — an eventuality he called unlikely. Pence told a brief press conference in Florida that as a former Indiana governor he understands the need for […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KADN - Published < > Embed
News video: Pence Promises

Pence Promises "Full Resources" To Fight Coronavirus

 Pence Promises "Full Resources" To Fight Coronavirus

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Vice President Pence Says Only One American In Hospital With The Coronavirus [Video]Vice President Pence Says Only One American In Hospital With The Coronavirus

Vice President Mike Pence said there is only one patient left in the hospital with coronavirus. According to Reuters, there were dozens of confirmed coronavirus in the U.S. He said the other people are..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published

Vice President Mike Pence discusses coronavirus in Palm Beach County [Video]Vice President Mike Pence discusses coronavirus in Palm Beach County

The coronavirus outbreak took center stage on Friday when Vice President Mike Pence visited Palm Beach County.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:56Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Vice President Pence says just one American with coronavirus still in hospital

Of dozens of confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States, only one patient is still in the hospital, U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said on Friday.
Reuters

Coronavirus scare: 300 fishermen from Gujarat, other states stuck in Iran

Over 300 fishermen from India are trapped at Bandar-e-Chiru, Chiruyeh, Hormozgan province in Iran as nearby airports have been sealed by local authorities...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this

AustinforLA1

Austin for LA "Pence Says States Will Receive Help if Coronavirus Spreads" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/OYkouvHr1t 5 minutes ago

8NEWS

8News WRIC Richmond President Donald Trump appointed Pence on Wednesday to oversee the administration’s response to the coronavirus. https://t.co/0hDCbHpXwb 1 hour ago

We4EverOvercome

Not Worthy Of Anything Remarkable … they're also planning around states getting it Pence says the states that do will get his help 6 hours ago

KWKTFOX44

KWKT FOX 44 Vice President Mike Pence says the federal government is prepared to assist the states if the coronavirus spreads s… https://t.co/88Qj6ENIIK 6 hours ago

cocotailspin

Pixy @Messier331 @McGinnissKelly @ChrisJZullo @realDonaldTrump We have one person in California who has the virus and th… https://t.co/0FzWuopHv5 6 hours ago

MiddleEastTon

Middle-East & Pakistan Times of News Pence says states will receive help if coronavirus spreads https://t.co/BH97BSIifb 8 hours ago

abhikhabartak

abhikhabartak Pence says states will receive help if coronavirus spreads https://t.co/8EabQ0skZU https://t.co/3Yi09QMTLK 9 hours ago

WTRF7News

WTRF 7News VP Mike Pence says that the federal government is prepared to assist the states if the coronavirus spreads signific… https://t.co/1uUyh5CHP6 9 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.