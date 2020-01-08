Europe Braces For New Refugee Influx From Turkey

Saturday, 29 February 2020 () European countries closest to Turkey are beefing up their border security, after Turkey said it would no longer try to stop migrants and refugees from heading into Europe.
By Hamdi Firat Buyuk
Dozens of Turkish soldiers died after an air strike by Syrian government forces in Idlib region on Friday (February 28), in an escalation of conflict that could have serious consequences for Europe. Libby Hogan reports.
Turkey, faced with a new wave of Syrian migrants and 22 more dead soldiers in Idlib, will no longer stop Syrian refugees from reaching Europe, a senior Turkish...