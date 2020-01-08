Global  

Europe Braces For New Refugee Influx From Turkey

Eurasia Review Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
European countries closest to Turkey are beefing up their border security, after Turkey said it would no longer try to stop migrants and refugees from heading into Europe.

By Hamdi Firat Buyuk

European countries close to Turkey were on the alert on Friday after Ankara said it was opening its borders for migrants and...
 Dozens of Turkish soldiers died after an air strike by Syrian government forces in Idlib region on Friday (February 28), in an escalation of conflict that could have serious consequences for Europe. Libby Hogan reports.

