Another case of coronavirus confirmed in Northern California

Japan Today Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
California health officials on Friday confirmed the second case of novel coronavirus in the United States believed to have been transmitted to a person who didn’t travel internationally…
News video: New Case, Not Tied To Cruise Ship, Confirmed In Northern California

New Case, Not Tied To Cruise Ship, Confirmed In Northern California 02:57

 According to officials, the patient tested positive through the public health system somewhere in Northern California. It's unclear where the patient is at this time.

Concerns continue to grow over coronavirus [Video]Concerns continue to grow over coronavirus

New case announced in California of coronavirus.

2nd U.S. Coronavirus Case of Unknown Origin Discovered in Santa Clara County [Video]2nd U.S. Coronavirus Case of Unknown Origin Discovered in Santa Clara County

A new case of coronavirus in Santa Clara County, the county's third case, is now the second instance in the U.S. of community transmission of the virus from an unknown origin. Len Ramirez reports...

U.S. sees first coronavirus case of unknown origin in Northern California

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Wednesday a new case of coronavirus in a Northern California resident who did not visit China or another...
CDC reportedly took 4 days to test Solano County resident for coronavirus

New details emerged Wednesday evening about the latest Covid-19 case in Northern California, that's being called the first in the U.S. that has no known...
