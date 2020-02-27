Another case of coronavirus confirmed in Northern California

Sheryl Mendenhall RT @thehill: JUST IN: Oregon health officials have confirmed what they believe is their first case of coronavirus in the state. It marks th… 3 minutes ago Tilly500 RT @7NewsAustralia: QLD has confirmed another case of coronavirus with a 63-year-old woman from Iran diagnosed with the deadly illness. It'… 5 minutes ago J P RT @BlackburnLondon: BREAKING: In less than 24 hours since health officials confirmed Ontario’s seventh case of novel coronavirus, another… 6 minutes ago Jay Mc RT @BlackburnEssex: BREAKING: In less than 24 hours since health officials confirmed Ontario’s seventh case of novel coronavirus, another p… 7 minutes ago CHOK News Sarnia BREAKING: In less than 24 hours since health officials confirmed Ontario’s seventh case of novel coronavirus, anoth… https://t.co/QGrsil5bwL 7 minutes ago CKNX News BREAKING: In less than 24 hours since health officials confirmed Ontario’s seventh case of novel coronavirus, anoth… https://t.co/GFK7Z8ziK4 7 minutes ago Blackburn News Essex BREAKING: In less than 24 hours since health officials confirmed Ontario’s seventh case of novel coronavirus, anoth… https://t.co/EQhV7f81aB 7 minutes ago Blackburn News CK BREAKING: In less than 24 hours since health officials confirmed Ontario’s seventh case of novel coronavirus, anoth… https://t.co/vMjACcb4O7 7 minutes ago