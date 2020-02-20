Global  

Ratcliffe Nominated For Director Of National Intelligence — Again

Newsy Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
Ratcliffe Nominated For Director Of National Intelligence — AgainWatch VideoPresident Donald Trump is nominating U.S. Rep. John Ratcliffe for a second time to be the next director of national intelligence.

The president announced the nomination on Twitter Friday, praising Ratcliffe as "an outstanding man of great talent." He also said he would've "completed [the] process earlier," but...
Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Published < > Embed
News video: President Trump Nominates North Texas Congressman John Ratcliffe To Be Director Of National Intelligence

President Trump Nominates North Texas Congressman John Ratcliffe To Be Director Of National Intelligence 00:15

 Last August, Rep. Ratcliffe withdrew his name from consideration to take over as director of national intelligence, following media scrutiny over his qualifications for the role.

Trump Will Nominate Rep. John Ratcliffe As Director Of National Intelligence

President Trump tweeted Friday that he is nominating Rep. John Ratcliffe, R-Texas, to be director of national intelligence. Ratcliffe was first nominated last...
NPR

Trump nominates John Ratcliffe for top intelligence post

President Trump on Friday said he is nominating Texas Rep. John Ratcliffe to serve as Director of National Intelligence (DNI).
FOXNews.com


