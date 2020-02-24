In South Carolina, Generational Divide Is Clear Among Black Voters

Black voters are the key to success for Democrats in South Carolina, but there's a clear generational divide for candidate preference.
Credit: Rumble Duration: 02:49Published 45 minutes ago
Former Vice President Joe Biden plans to stump hard in South Carolina on Friday, aiming to solidify support in the Southern state where a lead among black voters may give his campaign for the..
Credit: Rumble Duration: 01:44Published 2 hours ago
Ahimsa Porter Sumchai MD RT @BudGothmog44: Black voters divide along generational lines in choosing Biden, Sanders, Warren or other candidates. - The Washington Pos… 5 hours ago
Bud Black voters divide along generational lines in choosing Biden, Sanders, Warren or other candidates. - The Washingt… https://t.co/pgaYQHm0ZC 6 hours ago
Headline Poetry & Press • REST-RESIST-REPEAT RT @headlinepoets: Breaking News as #poetry #prompt challenge: I see a stunning #poem in here. Do you?
#Write it.
#Submit it.
Black v… 8 hours ago
willa percy Black voters divide along generational lines in choosing Biden, Sanders, Warren or other candidates. - The Washingt… https://t.co/TKexcxPiz2 12 hours ago
Headline Poetry & Press • REST-RESIST-REPEAT Breaking News as #poetry #prompt challenge: I see a stunning #poem in here. Do you?
#Write it.
#Submit it.
Bl… https://t.co/RQAoZF1BJX 13 hours ago
Jo-Ann Krestan, MA Black voters divide along generational lines in choosing Biden, Sanders, Warren or other candidates. - The Washingt… https://t.co/szgptdSHZA 22 hours ago
Bud Black voters divide along generational lines in choosing Biden, Sanders, Warren or other candidates. - The Washingt… https://t.co/HOmK6jqEdN 1 day ago
Patricia Farrell, Ph.D. Black voters divide along generational lines in choosing Biden, Sanders, Warren or other candidates. - The Washingt… https://t.co/VRLixlWq2R 1 day ago