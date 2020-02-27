Global  

New coronavirus case of unknown origin in California

Reuters India Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
The United States will invoke a federal defense law to boost production of masks, gloves, gowns and other items to protect against the new coronavirus, the Trump administration said, as a new case of unknown origin was confirmed in California on Friday.
News video: Gov. Newsom Addresses Coronavirus Outbreak

Gov. Newsom Addresses Coronavirus Outbreak 01:50

 The governor spoke after a new coronavirus case that has come from an unknown origin.

Concerns continue to grow over coronavirus [Video]Concerns continue to grow over coronavirus

New case announced in California of coronavirus.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:51Published

2nd U.S. Coronavirus Case of Unknown Origin Discovered in Santa Clara County [Video]2nd U.S. Coronavirus Case of Unknown Origin Discovered in Santa Clara County

A new case of coronavirus in Santa Clara County, the county's third case, is now the second instance in the U.S. of community transmission of the virus from an unknown origin. Len Ramirez reports...

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:44Published


New Coronavirus Case of 'Unknown Origin' Confirmed in California


RIA Nov.

New coronavirus case of unknown origin in California; U.S. to push production of protective gear

The United States will invoke a federal defense law to boost production of masks, gloves, gowns and other items to protect against the new coronavirus, the Trump...
Reuters India

vundi_dr

Dr Paul Vundi, MD Second coronavirus case of unknown origin confirmed in California; Oregon confirms first 'community spread' case… https://t.co/Omlfl9lPh1 19 seconds ago

ArenasJoseLuis4

💵💰☘ Louis Sandman RT @NWPinPDX: State officials announce first presumptive case of #Coronavirus in my state of #Oregon — this case is also of unknown origin.… 20 seconds ago

News247WorldPre

News247WorldPress #Breaking: #Oregon confirms first case of #coronavirus, third case with unknown origin https://t.co/vEsuiSLb3l https://t.co/pCzLgBLDg6 22 seconds ago

rashidaldosari

rashid al dosari RT @washingtonpost: Coronavirus case of unknown origin confirmed in Oregon, indicating virus is spreading https://t.co/V0BA5i3dEP 41 seconds ago

FlaniganColette

colette flanigan RT @DevonHeinen: #BREAKING #Washington state reports first "presumptive" #COVID19 case of unknown origin, per WA Dept of Health stmt. If t… 43 seconds ago

2LIT4HATERS

💕Britney💕 RT @washingtonpost: Second coronavirus case of unknown origin confirmed in California, indicating virus is spreading in the state https://t… 46 seconds ago

bjgunts

B.J. Gunts RT @kylegriffin1: Breaking via WaPo: Coronavirus case of unknown origin confirmed in Oregon, indicating virus is spreading. https://t.co/Ld… 48 seconds ago

RadicalAlarmist

Radical Alarmist RT @washingtonpost: Breaking: Second coronavirus case of unknown origin confirmed in California, indicating virus is spreading in the state… 53 seconds ago

