Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > El Salvador > El Salvador's president vetoes controversial war crimes law

El Salvador's president vetoes controversial war crimes law

Reuters Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
El Salvador President Nayib Bukele on Friday vetoed a controversial law intended to allow the prosecution of crimes committed during the country's bloody civil war, arguing it was not in the interest of victims.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Sri Lanka withdraws from UN war investigation pact

Sri Lanka withdraws from UN war investigation pact 02:52

 Sri Lanka withdraws from a UN resolution that would have allowed war crimes allegedly committed during the country's civil war to be investigated.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Is President Assad guilty of war crimes? [Video]Is President Assad guilty of war crimes?

The UK's UN ambassador Karen Pierce has called on broadcasters to hand over footage that could prove war crimes in Syria.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 03:11Published

Sudan To Hand Over Ex-President For War Crimes Trial [Video]Sudan To Hand Over Ex-President For War Crimes Trial

ICC prosecutors want him to face charges of genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity, including for the 2003 Darfur conflict.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:57Published


Recent related news from verified sources

El Salvador approves law to prosecute civil war crimes, president to veto

El Salvador's civil war that pitted the former Farabundo Marti Front for National Liberation (FMLN) against the army lasted from 1980 to 1992 and left 75,000...
Hindu

Groups slam new El Salvador law to prosecute civil war crimes

Rights groups and families of victims call the newly approved measure an 'amnesty law in disguise'.
Al Jazeera


Tweets about this

LizethMCuevas

Lizeth Cuevas RT @Amndre: “We issue a veto,” the #ElSalvador president said in a statement, in which he called the law a fraud. https://t.co/W2UartEcTW 4 hours ago

Amndre

Amndré Rentería “We issue a veto,” the #ElSalvador president said in a statement, in which he called the law a fraud. https://t.co/W2UartEcTW 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.