Man stole ambulance and went for a joyride for over an hour

Saturday, 29 February 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

The driver of a stolen ambulance was nabbed after leading police on a chase through Philadelphia that lasted more than an hour Friday night.The man behind the wheel of an ambulance belonging to the Philadelphia Fire Department was... The driver of a stolen ambulance was nabbed after leading police on a chase through Philadelphia that lasted more than an hour Friday night.The man behind the wheel of an ambulance belonging to the Philadelphia Fire Department was... 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend