Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Man stole ambulance and went for a joyride for over an hour

Man stole ambulance and went for a joyride for over an hour

New Zealand Herald Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
Man stole ambulance and went for a joyride for over an hourThe driver of a stolen ambulance was nabbed after leading police on a chase through Philadelphia that lasted more than an hour Friday night.The man behind the wheel of an ambulance belonging to the Philadelphia Fire Department was...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Man killed and another fighting for life in hospital after daylight stabbing in Royal Leamington Spa [Video]Man killed and another fighting for life in hospital after daylight stabbing in Royal Leamington Spa

A man has been knifed to death and another left fighting for life in a double stabbing in broad daylight today (Wed). Police and ambulance crews dashed to Tachbrook Road, in Royal Leamington Spa,..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:43Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Police chase stolen ambulance in Philadelphia, nab driver

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The driver of a stolen ambulance was nabbed after leading police on a chase through Philadelphia that lasted more than an hour Friday...
Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.