Mexico confirms three coronavirus cases in three men returned from Italy



Recent related videos from verified sources WHO Declares Risk of Coronavirus Is 'Very High at a Global Level' WHO Declares Risk of Coronavirus Is 'Very High at a Global Level' The World Health Organization (WHO) upgraded the risk of the spread of coronavirus on Friday. Tedros Ghebreyesus, WHO, via NPR News The.. Credit: Wibbitz Studio Duration: 01:19Published 7 hours ago Racially charged fight erupts in Italy's 'red zone' amid coronavirus Two grocery store shoppers brawled in Casalpusterlengo, Italy — part of the country's coronavirus "red zone." More than 50,000 people have been placed under quarantine in northern Italy. Credit: nypost Duration: 00:36Published 11 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Mexico confirms three COVID-19 cases in three men returned from Italy The first case is a 35-year-old man who showed positive in an initial test in Mexico City also test positive in a second test early on Friday, Deputy Health...

Hindu 39 minutes ago



Mexico confirms first coronavirus cases in two men returned from Italy Mexico's government said on Friday it had detected the first cases of coronavirus infection in two men who had recently traveled to Italy, making the country the...

Reuters 16 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this