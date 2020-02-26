Mexico confirms three coronavirus cases in three men returned from Italy

Global  

Mexico's government said on Friday it had detected three cases of coronavirus infection in three men who had all recently traveled to Italy, making the country the second in Latin America to register the fast-spreading virus.
 Fears mount in Europe as Italy confirms 11 coronavirus deaths, with parts of the country's north under Wuhan-style lockdown.

Mexico confirms three COVID-19 cases in three men returned from Italy

The first case is a 35-year-old man who showed positive in an initial test in Mexico City also test positive in a second test early on Friday, Deputy Health...
Hindu

Mexico confirms first coronavirus cases in two men returned from Italy

Mexico's government said on Friday it had detected the first cases of coronavirus infection in two men who had recently traveled to Italy, making the country the...
Reuters

