Biden looks for first 2020 victory in South Carolina primary

Seattle Times Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The Democrats’ 2020 nominating fight turned to South Carolina on Saturday for the first-in-the-South primary, with Joe Biden confident that his popularity with black voters will seal him a victory and help blunt some of front-runner Bernie Sanders’ momentum. The primary stands as the first marker on a critical four-day stretch […]
News video: Biden gets key endorsement ahead of South Carolina primary

Biden gets key endorsement ahead of South Carolina primary 02:54

 Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden on Wednesday secured the endorsement of James Clyburn, an influential black congressman from the early-voting state of South Carolina, which could prove pivotal to his White House bid. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Coronavirus gets political on eve of SC primary [Video]Coronavirus gets political on eve of SC primary

U.S. Democratic presidential contenders in South Carolina criticized the Trump administration's response to the coronavirus outbreak, which expanded to six new countries and sent global stock markets..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 03:57Published

Biden battles to secure needed victory in South Carolina [Video]Biden battles to secure needed victory in South Carolina

Former Vice President Joe Biden plans to stump hard in South Carolina on Friday, aiming to solidify support in the Southern state where a lead among black voters may give his campaign for the..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:44Published


Joe Biden maintains lead ahead of SC primary

Joe Biden maintains lead ahead of SC primaryFormer VP Joe Biden is holding onto his lead in South Carolina ahead of the primary, according to new Monmouth polling. Read more ......
WorldNews Also reported by •CBS News

Joe Biden leads in South Carolina, but Bernie Sanders still the favourite to win Super Tuesday

Bernie Sanders is the Democratic front-runner, but a win by former vice-president Joe Biden in Saturday’s South Carolina primary could give him a boost ahead...
CBC.ca

