United States expresses concern over arrest of Hong Kong publisher

Reuters Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
The U.S. State Department has expressed concern after Chinese-ruled Hong Kong arrested publishing tycoon Jimmy Lai, an outspoken critic of Beijing, and two pro-democracy activists.
Credit: TomoNews US - Published < > Embed
News video: China sentences HK bookseller to 10 years in prison

China sentences HK bookseller to 10 years in prison 01:25

 BEIJING — Hong Kong bookseller Gui Minhai has just been sentenced to 10 years in Chinese prison, in what some say is a warning from Beijing that acts of resistance will be strictly punished. CNN reports that 55-year-old Gui was put on trial by a court in Ningbo for "providing intelligence"...

