Walkouts at 'French Oscars' as Roman Polanski wins best director

France 24 Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
Roman Polanski won best director for "An Officer and a Spy" at a fractious ceremony for the French Oscars, the Cesars, that ended in walkouts and recrimination in Paris early Saturday.
Donald Trump mocks Parasite’s best picture win [Video]Donald Trump mocks Parasite’s best picture win

Donald Trump has mocked South Korean film Parasite and its best picture victory at the Oscars. Director Bong Joon-Ho’s searing commentary on class struggle made history at the Academy Awards this..

Parasite director and cast meet South Korea's president [Video]Parasite director and cast meet South Korea's president

The director and a number of cast members of the Oscar-winning film Parasite meet South Korean President Moon Jae-in and first lady Kim Jung-Sook. Mr Moon invited filmmaker Bong Joon-ho and actors from..

Roman Polanski derided as he wins best director at France’s Cesar Awards

The announcement was met with boos and walkouts among the audience. The French-Polish director has been plagued with sexual abuse accusations.
Deutsche Welle

Amid Protests, Roman Polanski Wins Best Director at France’s Oscars

His film “J’accuse” had the most nominations at the César Awards in Paris, drawing outrage because of his history of accusations of sexual assault.
NYTimes.com

