Taiwan reports five new coronavirus cases, total at 39
Saturday, 29 February 2020 () Taiwan reported a five-person jump in new cases of the coronavirus on Saturday, including four people who had contact with another infected patient in a hospital and one person returning from the Middle East, bringing Taiwan's total to 39.
South Korean boy band BTS has canceled its scheduled April concert in Seoul, South Korea.
The cancellation is due to the growing concerns of the new coronavirus outbreak.
The band was scheduled to play four shows in Seoul’s Olympic Stadium on April 11, 12, 18 and 19.
