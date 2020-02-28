Global  

Taiwan reports five new coronavirus cases, total at 39

Reuters Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
Taiwan reported a five-person jump in new cases of the coronavirus on Saturday, including four people who had contact with another infected patient in a hospital and one person returning from the Middle East, bringing Taiwan's total to 39.
