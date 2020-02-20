South Korea reports 219 new coronavirus cases, total at 3,150

South Korea reported 334 additional cases of the new coronavirus on Thursday.
The updated data brings the total number of infected people in the country to 1,595.
The figure is the largest reported additional cases in the country since its first case was confirmed on Jan. 20.
According to Reuters,...
South Korea reported 169 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, pushing the total tally to 1,146, Korea Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (KCDC) said. Reuters India Also reported by •Reuters •Khaleej Times •FXstreet.com •SBS •Hindu