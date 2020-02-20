Global  

South Korea reports 219 new coronavirus cases, total at 3,150

Reuters Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
South Korea reported 219 new coronavirus cases, bringing the country's total infections to 3,150, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said on Saturday.
News video: South Korea Confirms 334 Additional Coronavirus Cases

South Korea Confirms 334 Additional Coronavirus Cases 00:32

 South Korea reported 334 additional cases of the new coronavirus on Thursday. The updated data brings the total number of infected people in the country to 1,595. The figure is the largest reported additional cases in the country since its first case was confirmed on Jan. 20. According to Reuters,...

UWM student returns from South Korea, study abroad program ends early due to coronavirus [Video]UWM student returns from South Korea, study abroad program ends early due to coronavirus

The spread of the coronavirus ended the UW-Milwaukee study abroad program in South Korea forcing students to return home.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:50Published

Coronavirus Update: Second Potential Community Transmission Case Reported [Video]Coronavirus Update: Second Potential Community Transmission Case Reported

We've learned of two more coronavirus cases across the country where the patients did not travel or have contact with an infected person; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:20Published


Recent related news from verified sources

South Korea reports 169 new coronavirus cases, pushing total to 1,146: KCDC

South Korea reported 169 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, pushing the total tally to 1,146, Korea Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (KCDC) said.
Mounting coronavirus fears spark Wall Street sell-off

U.S. stocks fell on Thursday, led by declines in technology heavyweights, after reports of new coronavirus cases in China and other countries intensified fears...
