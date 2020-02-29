Global  

US set to sign peace deal with Afghanistan's Taliban

Seattle Times Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The United States is poised to sign a peace agreement with Taliban militants on Saturday aimed at bringing an end to 18 years of bloodshed in Afghanistan and allowing U.S. troops to return home from America’s longest war. President George W. Bush ordered the U.S.-led invasion of Afghanistan in response to […]
Recent related news from verified sources

Historic peace deal in Afghanistan reached with Taliban, allowing withdrawal of U.S troops

U.S. and Taliban negotiators have agreed on a peace deal, allowing President Trump to begin the promised withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •DelawareonlineFrance 24IndiaTimes

Iran Claims US Has No Legal Status To Sign Afghan Peace Deal

Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement after Washington and the Taliban signed an agreement in Doha, saying the US government has no legal...
Eurasia Review Also reported by •IndiaTimes

