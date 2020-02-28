Dundas road closure emergency responses maintain several options:Full-time paramedics already stationed in Greensville Friday, 28 February 2020 ( 16 hours ago )

Full-time paramedics already stationed in Greensville Full-time paramedics already stationed in Greensville 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Ancaster Dundas News RT @HamOntComNews: Highway 8's Dundas-Greensville hill may be closed, but Hamilton has a plan to make sure that emergency services get thro… 14 hours ago Hamilton Com News Highway 8's Dundas-Greensville hill may be closed, but Hamilton has a plan to make sure that emergency services get… https://t.co/KWQaNtYe53 16 hours ago