Russia says agreed with Turkey to reduce tensions in Syria's Idlib

Reuters Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
Russia and Turkey have agreed to reduce tensions on the ground in Syria's Idlib province while continuing military action there, the Russian foreign ministry said on Saturday following several days of talks in Ankara.
News video: Turkey reiterates threats to Syria over Idlib

Turkey reiterates threats to Syria over Idlib 01:21

 Turkey has pledged military action against Syria if its ultimatum is not met by the end of February.

Turkey pushes migrants into EU after Syria losses [Video]Turkey pushes migrants into EU after Syria losses

The killing of 33 Turkish soldiers in Syria has moved the NATO ally ever closer to direct conflict with Russia. As the two sides consider their next moves, Turkey is also pressuring its own allies by..

Europeans tighten borders as Turkey 'opens the gates' to refugees [Video]Europeans tighten borders as Turkey 'opens the gates' to refugees

Ankara says it will no longer prevent refugees from going to Europe after Turkish fighters killed in Syria's Idlib.

Turkey unhappy with talks with Russia on Syria offensive

The diplomat, Mevlut Cavusoglu, said Russian and Turkish delegations would hold further talks on how to reduce tensions in Syria’s Idlib province.
Turkey, Russia discussing joint-patrols option in Syria's Idlib: Turkish official

Turkey and Russia are discussing possible joint patrols around Syria's northwestern Idlib region as one option to ensure security there, a Turkish official said...
