FieldDiamond US, Taliban sign landmark peace deal set to end 18 years of conflict in Afghanistan https://t.co/pxnK3dsvmm 42 minutes ago Jean d'Amour Mugabo US, Taliban sign landmark peace deal set to end 18 years of conflict in Afghanistan #USTalibanAgreement https://t.co/LtXhFPtD0Y 2 hours ago Joseph Maloney US, Taliban sign landmark peace deal aimed at ending 18 years of conflict in Afghanistan https://t.co/7QUrRFrQtd via @FRANCE24 2 hours ago Michel Sakr #Afghanistan defeated another empire. 18 years later, no #Democracy, #Taliban still there and gaining ground , ISIS… https://t.co/PPgjyM0uha 2 hours ago Jack Henry US poised to sign peace accord with Afghanistan's Taliban #SmartNews ..Latest Homeland on Showtime must be happy.. https://t.co/NE5TTVsaJX 2 hours ago Leafy US poised to sign peace accord with Afghanistan's Taliban https://t.co/2qCU2AyoqD 2 hours ago Queen Earth RT @FRANCE24: US poised to sign peace accord with Afghanistan's Taliban https://t.co/6LBMQ8Inn9 https://t.co/v1Aw9JAv1M 2 hours ago Pado Ngoie RT @France24_en: ▢️ US poised to sign peace accord with Afghanistan's Taliban https://t.co/sBEPTsL78O https://t.co/PYzHWIycRr 4 hours ago