US signs historic peace deal with Taliban, Pompeo strikes cautious tone

FOXNews.com Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
The United States signed a historic peace treaty with Taliban militants on Saturday, aimed at ending an 18-year war that began after the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.
News video: After US-Taliban peace deal, will India engage diplomatically with Taliban? | Oneindia News

After US-Taliban peace deal, will India engage diplomatically with Taliban? | Oneindia News 10:57

 India plans to send its envoy to the signing of the US-Taliban peace deal on 29th February. The pact will pave the way for US to withdraw its troops from war-torn Afghanistan and end the 18-year long conflict between the US-led forces and the Taliban fighters. What does this mean for India and will...

Afghanistan's Taliban, US sign peace deal [Video]Afghanistan's Taliban, US sign peace deal

Peace deal signed in Qatari capital, Doha, will pave the way for the complete withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan.

US signs peace deal with Afghanistan's Taliban after 18 years of war [Video]US signs peace deal with Afghanistan's Taliban after 18 years of war

US signs peace deal with Afghanistan's Taliban after 18 years of war

Historic peace deal in Afghanistan reached with Taliban, allowing withdrawal of U.S troops

U.S. and Taliban negotiators have agreed on a peace deal, allowing President Trump to begin the promised withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan.
Trump says Mike Pompeo will witness signing of peace deal with Taliban

U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday that he's dispatching the Secretary of State to sign an agreement with the Afghan Taliban aimed at beginning a draw down...
whackamolio

Breaking: U.S. signs historic peace deal with Taliban that could end America's longest war and fulfill another Trump c…

TimothyHamby2

@realDonaldTrump you and your administration continue to put America first. This is just another great example

Trump_Girl_2020

US signs historic peace deal with Taliban, Pompeo strikes cautious tone

MarciaW02564145

US signs historic peace deal with Taliban, Pompeo strikes cautious tone

janine_karelas

Peace is the Prize... The United States signed a historic peace treaty with Taliban militants on Saturday, aimed at endi…

livjanis

Yah, and geez, what about the women? I don't trust this, don't like it at all - MOSTLY because of the Americans who…

