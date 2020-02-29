Afghanistan's Taliban, US sign peace deal

U.S. and Taliban leaders have signed a peace agreement, the first step in ending the war in Afghanistan.
Credit: Rumble Duration: 00:28Published 2 hours ago
President Donald Trump said he would personally meet with leaders of the Taliban. He rejected criticism of the U.S. making a deal with the insurgents in Afghanistan. The deal paves the way for a full..
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32Published 2 hours ago
Paladin RT @Malinowski: Two weeks ago in Munich, @SecPompeo made a commitment to me and other members of Congress: the Afghan peace deal would NOT… 3 seconds ago
Healthy for you RT @Breaking911: BREAKING: United States, Taliban sign peace deal after 18 years of conflict in Afghanistan 6 seconds ago
Mirza Mudasir Ahmad RT @MirMAKOfficial: Nobody sitting in #Afghanistan will be able to interfere in #Pakistani affairs once we sign the peace treaty with #Amer… 13 seconds ago
Dee Dee Marshall ... Three stars for General Flynn RT @DebStev80504671: Closer to world peace thanks to the Trump Administration. Praying for the people of Afganistan.
US, Taliban sign deal… 15 seconds ago
Marie Owen RT @Italianmike: Obama be taking credit for this too !!! US-Taliban sign peace deal - US troops to exit Afghanistan in 14 months https://t.… 19 seconds ago
The News Courier DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The United States signed a peace agreement with Taliban militants on Saturday aimed at bringing… https://t.co/XNYgcUf5lv 26 seconds ago
🔥 𝓙𝓾𝓷𝓮𝓬𝓱𝓲 𝓒𝓪𝓻𝓽𝓮𝓻®️❄️💎🌃 The US and the Taliban sign a peace agreement to end 18-year conflict in Afghanistan https://t.co/ya2rnPGKmo 27 seconds ago
Mubasher Jillani 🇵🇰 RT @AJEnglish: US and Taliban to sign deal aimed at bringing peace to Afghanistan https://t.co/n4Ppu08kgx https://t.co/arjSz2EMkC 29 seconds ago