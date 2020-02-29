Global  

Afghanistan's Taliban, US sign peace deal

Al Jazeera Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
Peace deal signed in Qatari capital, Doha, will pave the way for the complete withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan.
News video: Afghanistan's Taliban, US sign peace deal

U.S. to withdraw troops from Afghanistan in deal [Video]U.S. to withdraw troops from Afghanistan in deal

U.S. and Taliban leaders have signed a peace agreement, the first step in ending the war in Afghanistan.

Trump Praises Deal With Afghanistan [Video]Trump Praises Deal With Afghanistan

President Donald Trump said he would personally meet with leaders of the Taliban. He rejected criticism of the U.S. making a deal with the insurgents in Afghanistan. The deal paves the way for a full..

Afghans hope for the end of war as Taliban, US set to sign peace deal

Afghans hope for the end of war as Taliban, US set to sign peace dealKabul - Millions of Afghans are hoping that America's longest war fought in their country will end on Saturday as U.S. and Taliban negotiators are expected to...
WorldNews

US, Taliban sign peace deal to end 18 years of Afghanistan conflict

The US signed a historic deal with Taliban insurgents on Saturday that could pave the way toward a full withdrawal of foreign soldiers from Afghanistan over the...
IndiaTimes

Paladin1145

Paladin RT @Malinowski: Two weeks ago in Munich, @SecPompeo made a commitment to me and other members of Congress: the Afghan peace deal would NOT… 3 seconds ago

YGwirYn

Healthy for you RT @Breaking911: BREAKING: United States, Taliban sign peace deal after 18 years of conflict in Afghanistan 6 seconds ago

MirzaMudasirA85

Mirza Mudasir Ahmad RT @MirMAKOfficial: Nobody sitting in #Afghanistan will be able to interfere in #Pakistani affairs once we sign the peace treaty with #Amer… 13 seconds ago

DeeDeeM34690243

Dee Dee Marshall ... Three stars for General Flynn RT @DebStev80504671: Closer to world peace thanks to the Trump Administration. Praying for the people of Afganistan. US, Taliban sign deal… 15 seconds ago

MarieOw35760384

Marie Owen RT @Italianmike: Obama be taking credit for this too !!! US-Taliban sign peace deal - US troops to exit Afghanistan in 14 months https://t.… 19 seconds ago

newscourier

The News Courier DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The United States signed a peace agreement with Taliban militants on Saturday aimed at bringing… https://t.co/XNYgcUf5lv 26 seconds ago

JUNIORC4RT1ER

🔥 𝓙𝓾𝓷𝓮𝓬𝓱𝓲 𝓒𝓪𝓻𝓽𝓮𝓻®️❄️💎🌃 The US and the Taliban sign a peace agreement to end 18-year conflict in Afghanistan https://t.co/ya2rnPGKmo 27 seconds ago

mubashershah

Mubasher Jillani 🇵🇰 RT @AJEnglish: US and Taliban to sign deal aimed at bringing peace to Afghanistan https://t.co/n4Ppu08kgx https://t.co/arjSz2EMkC 29 seconds ago

