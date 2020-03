Afghanistan's Taliban, US sign peace deal

Paladin RT @Malinowski: Two weeks ago in Munich, @SecPompeo made a commitment to me and other members of Congress: the Afghan peace deal would NOTโ€ฆ 3 seconds ago

Healthy for you RT @Breaking911: BREAKING: United States, Taliban sign peace deal after 18 years of conflict in Afghanistan 6 seconds ago

Mirza Mudasir Ahmad RT @MirMAKOfficial: Nobody sitting in #Afghanistan will be able to interfere in #Pakistani affairs once we sign the peace treaty with #Amerโ€ฆ 13 seconds ago

Dee Dee Marshall ... Three stars for General Flynn RT @DebStev80504671: Closer to world peace thanks to the Trump Administration. Praying for the people of Afganistan. US, Taliban sign dealโ€ฆ 15 seconds ago

Marie Owen RT @Italianmike: Obama be taking credit for this too !!! US-Taliban sign peace deal - US troops to exit Afghanistan in 14 months https://t.โ€ฆ 19 seconds ago

The News Courier DOHA, Qatar (AP) โ€” The United States signed a peace agreement with Taliban militants on Saturday aimed at bringingโ€ฆ https://t.co/XNYgcUf5lv 26 seconds ago

๐Ÿ”ฅ ๐“™๐“พ๐“ท๐“ฎ๐“ฌ๐“ฑ๐“ฒ ๐“’๐“ช๐“ป๐“ฝ๐“ฎ๐“ปยฎ๏ธโ„๏ธ๐Ÿ’Ž๐ŸŒƒ The US and the Taliban sign a peace agreement to end 18-year conflict in Afghanistan https://t.co/ya2rnPGKmo 27 seconds ago