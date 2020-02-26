Global  

Joe Biden faces do-or-die showdown in South Carolina primary

Al Jazeera Saturday, 29 February 2020
Saturday's vote could shift the conventional wisdom about the race for the Democratic presidential nomination.
News video: Democrats focus on South Carolina ahead of primary

Democrats focus on South Carolina ahead of primary 01:47

 Former Vice President Joe Biden is leading in South Carolina ahead of the state's primary, according to polls.

Coronavirus gets political on eve of SC primary [Video]Coronavirus gets political on eve of SC primary

U.S. Democratic presidential contenders in South Carolina criticized the Trump administration's response to the coronavirus outbreak, which expanded to six new countries and sent global stock markets..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 03:57Published

Biden battles to secure needed victory in South Carolina [Video]Biden battles to secure needed victory in South Carolina

Former Vice President Joe Biden plans to stump hard in South Carolina on Friday, aiming to solidify support in the Southern state where a lead among black voters may give his campaign for the..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:44Published


Rep. Jim Clyburn Endorses Joe Biden Ahead Of South Carolina Primary

NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with House Majority Whip James Clyburn, D-S.C., about his decision to endorse former Vice President Joe Biden for president.
NPR Also reported by •WorldNewsCBS NewsReutersMediaiteSeattle Times

Joe Biden Gets Coveted Endorsement From Rep. James Clyburn

Joe Biden Gets Coveted Endorsement From Rep. James ClyburnWatch VideoJust days before the South Carolina primary, one of the state's most influential lawmakers says he's voting for Joe Biden.  House Majority Whip...
Newsy Also reported by •Seattle Times

objectivepress

Kourosh Maheri Joe Biden faces do-or-die showdown in South Carolina primary https://t.co/0Ax58S86UR 10 minutes ago

SherazKhanNYC

Sheraz Khan RT @AJENews: Joe Biden has run for president three times during his 48-year career in politics and has yet to win a primary or caucus. http… 38 minutes ago

NewsOfMideast

Daniel Harder RT @globalissuesweb: Joe Biden faces do-or-die showdown in South Carolina primary https://t.co/pEFqtFCWhH https://t.co/FIj8UQOlyT 51 minutes ago

globalissuesweb

Global Issues Web Joe Biden faces do-or-die showdown in South Carolina primary https://t.co/pEFqtFCWhH https://t.co/FIj8UQOlyT 54 minutes ago

EXrayFuSion

EXrayFuSion 🎃BERNIE OR BUST🎃 RT @EXrayFuSion: Joe Biden faces do-or-die showdown in South Carolina primary https://t.co/cppD2UK0Ea Joe Biden faces do-or-die showdown in… 1 hour ago

EXrayFuSion

EXrayFuSion 🎃BERNIE OR BUST🎃 Joe Biden faces do-or-die showdown in South Carolina primary https://t.co/cppD2UK0Ea Joe Biden faces do-or-die show… https://t.co/cZItkO9A8y 1 hour ago

BejahNEWS

Breaking NEWS Saturday's vote could shift the conventional wisdom about the race for the Democratic presidential nomination.… https://t.co/QqgHjJDPN1 1 hour ago

mlnangalama

MarthaLeah Nangalama via @PerilofAfrica Joe Biden faces do-or-die showdown in South Carolina primary: Saturday's vote could shift the co… https://t.co/wwGDoJuUe8 1 hour ago

