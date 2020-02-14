Global  

Former UK Chancellor Sajid Javid stepped down to avoid humiliation

Zee News Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
Sajid Javid has revealed that he decided to resign as the UK Chancellor instead of being "humiliated" by sacking all his aides at a Cabinet reshuffle, a media report said on Saturday.
Sajid Javid takes aim at Boris Johnson and Dominic Cummings in resignation statement

Sajid Javid takes aim at Boris Johnson and Dominic Cummings in resignation statement

 Former Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid giving a personal statement to MPs in the House of Commons, London, following his resignation from the Cabinet. Speaking from the backbenches for the first time in eight years, Mr Javid said he wanted to explain to MPs first why he resigned. He said:...

Boris Johnson's reshuffle: How does his Cabinet look?

A guide to Boris Johnson's new-look Cabinet after his post-Brexit reshuffle, with Rishi Sunak replacing Sajid Javid as Chancellor.

Cabinet meets at Downing Street after Johnson reshuffle

The new-look Cabinet has met at Downing Street for the first time since Boris Johnson's dramatic reshuffle. Rishi Sunak is the biggest promotion now as Chancellor after Sajid Javid quit in a row over..

Sajid Javid takes aim at Boris Johnson and Dominic Cummings in resignation statement

Sajid Javid takes aim at Boris Johnson and Dominic Cummings in resignation statementFormer Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid giving a personal statement to MPs in the House of Commons, London, following his resignation from the Cabinet....
Income tax cut to have been included in planned budget, Sajid Javid says

An income tax cut and a fleet of electric car-charging stations were just some of the proposals in Sajid Javid’s planned budget, the former chancellor has...
