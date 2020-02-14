Former UK Chancellor Sajid Javid stepped down to avoid humiliation
Saturday, 29 February 2020 () Sajid Javid has revealed that he decided to resign as the UK Chancellor instead of being "humiliated" by sacking all his aides at a Cabinet reshuffle, a media report said on Saturday.
Former Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid giving a personal statement to MPs in the House of Commons, London, following his resignation from the Cabinet. Speaking from the backbenches for the first time in eight years, Mr Javid said he wanted to explain to MPs first why he resigned. He said:...
The new-look Cabinet has met at Downing Street for the first time since Boris Johnson's dramatic reshuffle. Rishi Sunak is the biggest promotion now as Chancellor after Sajid Javid quit in a row over..
