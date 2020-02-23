Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Azerbaijan > Azerbaijan shuts border with Iran over coronavirus concern

Azerbaijan shuts border with Iran over coronavirus concern

Reuters Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
Azerbaijan said on Saturday it had closed its border with Iran for two weeks to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Afghanistan: Fears people with coronavirus will enter via Iran

Afghanistan: Fears people with coronavirus will enter via Iran 02:41

 Afghanistan has recorded its first coronavirus case, but can the country's healthcare system cope with a possible outbreak?

Recent related news from verified sources

Turkey closes border with Iran over coronavirus concerns

Turkey’s border with Iran would be closed from Sunday due to the number of coronavirus cases in its eastern neighbour, Turkey’s health minister said.
Belfast Telegraph

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has contracted coronavirus in Iran prison, family says

The husband of a British-Iranian woman jailed in Iran believes his wife has contracted coronavirus as he expressed concern at the prison’s “refusal to test...
Belfast Telegraph

You Might Like


Tweets about this

JosAnto93631425

José Antonio Alvarado RT @AJENews: Azerbaijan shuts border with Iran amid coronavirus concerns. Follow the updates: https://t.co/ikrDRijrWB 6 minutes ago

AJENews

Al Jazeera News Azerbaijan shuts border with Iran amid coronavirus concerns. Follow the updates: https://t.co/ikrDRijrWB 42 minutes ago

coolsandy8800

Sandy Johns Azerbaijan shuts border with Iran over coronavirus concern https://t.co/wFuOwqe36X 1 hour ago

dev_discourse

Devdiscourse Azerbaijan shuts border with Iran over coronavirus concern https://t.co/2mHSwuzWUj 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.