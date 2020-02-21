Global  

Actresses walk out of 'French Oscars' after Roman Polanski wins top awards

CTV News Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
France's equivalent of the Oscars -- the Cesars -- was thrown into turmoil Friday after director Roman Polanski won top awards, prompting walkouts from actresses and protests outside the venue.
Credit: Euronews English
News video: César Awards 2020: French actress Adèle Haenel storms out after Roman Polanski wins best director

César Awards 2020: French actress Adèle Haenel storms out after Roman Polanski wins best director 01:09

 César Awards 2020: French actress Adèle Haenel storms out after Roman Polanski wins best director

