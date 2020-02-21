𝔅𝔢𝔞𝔲𝔟𝔦𝔱𝔳𝔥 JaZZlyn RT @JeromeElam: Actresses walk out of 'French Oscars' after Roman Polanski wins top awards - CNN ⁦@BoysAreNot4Sale⁩ https://t.co/dI3FAhiQaG 38 seconds ago

Howard a. Horowitz Actresses walk out of 'French Oscars' after Roman Polanski wins top awards https://t.co/Hqv6YdHshJ 4 minutes ago

Gaudium Actresses walk out of ‘French Oscars’ after Roman Polanski wins top awards https://t.co/ariZ57PLnb https://t.co/lkQLea1nYr 10 minutes ago

allie l. When u are dealing w pedophila there should be no separating art from the artist. They dont deserve that considerat… https://t.co/coTaCYlCu5 13 minutes ago

CANADA Actresses walk out of 'French Oscars' after Roman Polanski wins top awards https://t.co/9tRvyWCai7 15 minutes ago

Sue Koch 🎤💡⚡ Actresses walk out of 'French Oscars' after Roman Polanski wins top awards - CNN https://t.co/DyH8ghJDms 16 minutes ago

Lex de Grauw Actresses walk out as Roman Polanski wins best director at 'French Oscars' https://t.co/TG7ZbyupQC 17 minutes ago