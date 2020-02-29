Pace of US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan conditions-based: White House Saturday, 29 February 2020 ( 35 minutes ago )

An agreement has been reached with the Taliban that secures important commitments that are necessary to finally end the conflict in Afghanistan. While work remains, this progress provides a historic opportunity for peace, the White House said in a statement. 👓 View full article

