British PM Johnson and his girlfriend are expecting first child: media

Reuters Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his girlfriend Carrie Symonds are expecting their first child together, British media reported on Saturday.
British PM Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds announce pregnancy and engagement

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his girlfriend Carrie Symonds are expecting their first child together.
The Age

Full Carrie Symonds statement after she reveals she and Boris Johnson expecting first child

Full Carrie Symonds statement after she reveals she and Boris Johnson expecting first childCarrie Symonds took to Instagram to post 'we've got a baby hatching early summer'
Tamworth Herald

