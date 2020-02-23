Coronavirus: First United States death reported in Washington
Saturday, 29 February 2020 (
2 days ago)
A person has died in Washington state of coronavirus, state health officials have confirmed - marking the first reported death in the United States.State officials issued a terse news release announcing the death, gave no details...
