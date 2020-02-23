Global  

Coronavirus: First United States death reported in Washington

New Zealand Herald Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
Coronavirus: First United States death reported in WashingtonA person has died in Washington state of coronavirus, state health officials have confirmed - marking the first reported death in the United States.State officials issued a terse news release announcing the death, gave no details...
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: First death from coronavirus announced in U.S.

First death from coronavirus announced in U.S. 02:53

 Washington state health officials reported the first patient death from coronavirus in the United States on Saturday, prompting President Trump to urge for calm. Conway G. Gittens has the details.

Woman concerned for mother in WA nursing home [Video]Woman concerned for mother in WA nursing home

A woman visiting Kansas City said she's worried about her mother, who is quarantined in the Washington state nursing home where four patients have died from the coronavirus.

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 02:26Published

Woman concerned for mother in Washington nursing home [Video]Woman concerned for mother in Washington nursing home

A woman visiting Kansas City said she's worried about her mother, who is quarantined in the Washington state nursing home where four patients have died from the coronavirus.

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 01:47Published


US coronavirus death toll rises as Chinese cases fall

WASHINGTON: The death toll from the new coronavirus in the United States climbed to six on Monday as the contagion took root in the country's Pacific Northwest...
Bangkok Post

George Washington's final years

Through eight grueling years of the Revolutionary War, and another eight as the first President of the United States, George Washington was sustained by a dream,...
CBS News Also reported by •Reuters

