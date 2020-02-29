Georgians Advised To Stop Kissing Amid Coronavirus Scare Saturday, 29 February 2020 ( 3 days ago )





(Eurasianet) — Georgia’s top doctor has instructed people to refrain from kissing following the arrival of



A peck on the cheek is the most common form of meeting and... By Giorgi Lomsadze*(Eurasianet) — Georgia’s top doctor has instructed people to refrain from kissing following the arrival of coronavirus in the country. The prescription might be hard to follow, though, as kissing is something of a national pastime in Georgia.A peck on the cheek is the most common form of meeting and 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this