Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds are engaged and pregnant
Saturday, 29 February 2020 () Boris Johnson will join Jacinda Ardern as a prime minister raising a baby in office after confirming he and partner Carrie Symonds are engaged and expecting their first child. On her Instagram this evening, Symonds shared an intimate...
Boris Johnson hosted a St David's Day reception in Downing Street on Thursday, three days ahead of the day itself on Sunday. The prime minister began a speech to representatives from charities, businesses and the arts by talking about his and Carrie Symonds' dog Dilyn. The Jack Russell cross was...