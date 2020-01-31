Global  

Millions of tweets peddled conspiracy theories about coronavirus in other countries, an unpublished U.S. report says

Seattle Times Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
Roughly 2 million tweets peddled conspiracy theories about coronavirus over the three-week period when the outbreak began to spread outside China, according to an unreleased report from an arm of the State Department, raising fresh fears about Silicon Valley’s preparedness to combat a surge of dangerous disinformation online. The wrongful, harmful posts floated a number […]
