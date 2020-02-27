Global  

Greta Thunberg responds to graphic decal bearing Alta. oilfield company logo

CTV News Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
Climate activist Greta Thunberg has responded to a graphic decal which appears to use the 17-year-old Swede’s likeness.
Disturbing 'Greta' decal bearing Alta. oilfield company logo drawing criticism

A central Alberta-based oil company is being lambasted online for a graphic which appears to depict the rape of 17-year-old Swede Greta Thunberg.
CTV News

'Greta' decal condemned in House of Commons

A disturbing decal which appeared to use the likeness of 17-year-old climate change activist Greta Thunberg has been condemned in Canada's House of Commons.
CTV News


paul_yyc

Paul_YYC RT @mikesbloggity: Lovely message we're sending to the world. "Greta Thunberg responds to sexually explicit graphic featuring Alberta oil… 48 seconds ago

Beccabluesky

Rebecca Burnell 🌍 RT @karyn_pugliese: I covered child***exploitation for yrs, so don't count on me to balance some 'other side' of the gross decal. There i… 49 seconds ago

tattoedCorazon

lloydCarroll RT @CandaceTX: Greta Thunberg responds to sexually explicit graphic https://t.co/9jgxZrKdLt A sexually explicit cartoon depicting Thunberg… 50 seconds ago

megan1770

Megan Greta Thunberg responds to sexually explicit graphic featuring Alberta oil company logo https://t.co/z76K3037bE 1 minute ago

Mrs_FiFi

✨ᗰiᔕᔕ_ᖴiᖴi✨ Greta Thunberg responds to sexually explicit graphic featuring Alberta oil company logo https://t.co/aCy90Qo22J 2 minutes ago

longword

ozan (oz) yigit RT @JanetWagner21: She is a 1,000 times braver and smarter than any of the loser rejects that try to denigrate her. Unlike them, she will… 3 minutes ago

HappyintheWest

Rick Parker 🦅 Alberta Freedom Greta Thunberg responds to graphic decal bearing Alta. oilfield company logo Does anyone care what this sanctimoni… https://t.co/m56lrGdEHc 3 minutes ago

Hermit_Thrush

Hermit Thrush Ⓜ️ Why won’t anyone show the cartoon. It’s just a cartoon drawing. They’re acting like it would be illegal to show it.… https://t.co/Wns8gAWurs 4 minutes ago

