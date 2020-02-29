British leader Boris Johnson, girlfriend expecting baby

The patter of tiny feet is coming to Downing Street. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson revealed Saturday that he and his girlfriend, Carrie Symonds, are engaged to be…

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources British Prime Minister Boris Johnson And Partner Announce Pregnancy And Engagement British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and partner Carrie Symonds announce engagement and baby on the way. According to CNN, the last child born to a sitting prime minister was in 2010 to David Cameron.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:32Published 5 hours ago Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds expecting baby Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds have announced that they are expecting a baby and that they have got engaged. A spokesman for the couple said: “The Prime Minister and Miss Symonds are very pleased.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:49Published 11 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources British PM Boris Johnson and his girlfriend expecting a baby: report British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his girlfriend Carrie Symonds are expecting their first child together, British media reported on Saturday.

Sydney Morning Herald 12 hours ago



Johnson's baby power: British PM and his girlfriend are expecting first child British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his girlfriend Carrie Symonds announced on Saturday they are expecting their first child together and are engaged to be...

Reuters 10 hours ago





Tweets about this