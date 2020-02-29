Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > British leader Boris Johnson, girlfriend expecting baby

British leader Boris Johnson, girlfriend expecting baby

Japan Today Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
The patter of tiny feet is coming to Downing Street. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson revealed Saturday that he and his girlfriend, Carrie Symonds, are engaged to be…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Euronews English - Published < > Embed
News video: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his partner expecting baby

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his partner expecting baby 00:40

 UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his partner expecting baby

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson And Partner Announce Pregnancy And Engagement [Video]British Prime Minister Boris Johnson And Partner Announce Pregnancy And Engagement

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and partner Carrie Symonds announce engagement and baby on the way. According to CNN, the last child born to a sitting prime minister was in 2010 to David Cameron..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds expecting baby [Video]Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds expecting baby

Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds have announced that they are expecting a baby and that they have got engaged. A spokesman for the couple said: “The Prime Minister and Miss Symonds are very pleased..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:49Published


Recent related news from verified sources

British PM Boris Johnson and his girlfriend expecting a baby: report

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his girlfriend Carrie Symonds are expecting their first child together, British media reported on Saturday.
Sydney Morning Herald

Johnson's baby power: British PM and his girlfriend are expecting first child

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his girlfriend Carrie Symonds announced on Saturday they are expecting their first child together and are engaged to be...
Reuters


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.