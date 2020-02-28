Ministers optimistic on day three of talks with Wet'suwet'en chiefs

Senior government ministers and a Wet'suwet'en hereditary chief say they remain optimistic talks will break an impasse over a pipeline dispute that has sparked widespread solidarity protests and transport disruptions.



