Britain’s Boris Johnson and girlfriend Carrie Symonds are having a baby

Seattle Times Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
LONDON — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his partner, Carrie Symonds, are expecting a child this summer, a spokeswoman for the couple announced Saturday. The unwed couple — the first to occupy 10 Downing Street in such a fashion — also revealed they had become engaged, very quietly, at the end of last year. […]
News video: Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds expecting baby

Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds expecting baby 00:49

 Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds have announced that they are expecting a baby and that they have got engaged. A spokesman for the couple said: “The Prime Minister and Miss Symonds are very pleased to announce their engagement and that they are expecting a baby in the early summer.”

Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds engaged and expecting baby

Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds are expecting a baby in the early summer and are engaged.
Boris Johnson follows modern trend of having a baby while in Downing Street

Boris Johnson is not the first prime minister to welcome a baby into Number 10.
