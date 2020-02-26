Global  

Uber driver in coma after being attacked by five passengers

Independent Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
Three men and two women wanted in connection with New York attack
NYPD: Uber Driver Hospitalized In Coma After Being Attacked By Passenger [Video]NYPD: Uber Driver Hospitalized In Coma After Being Attacked By Passenger

A 54-year-old Uber driver is hospitalized in critical but stable condition and placed into a coma after police say he was viciously attacked by a passenger on the Upper East Side. CBS2's Cindy Hsu..

Uber Driver Fighting Back Over Allegations Of Sexual Assault [Video]Uber Driver Fighting Back Over Allegations Of Sexual Assault

An Uber driver is fighting back over an allegation that he sexually assaulted one of his passengers.

GlennAdelson13

glenn adelson RT @SBANYPD: Uber driver in a coma after passengers assault him in Manhattan https://t.co/bxOvXus72q via @nypmetro Mayor DeBlasio will say… 12 minutes ago

deborahamerley

Lele RT @Independent: Police looking for five passengers after Uber driver left in coma https://t.co/a1xAJYC4FB 17 minutes ago

IndyWorld

Indy World Police looking for five passengers after Uber driver left in coma https://t.co/TnLzraqPsw 32 minutes ago

Independent

The Independent Police looking for five passengers after Uber driver left in coma https://t.co/a1xAJYC4FB 34 minutes ago

Jamie25239597

Jamie Uber driver in a coma after passengers assault him in Manhattan https://t.co/JCbe0c2ylk 41 minutes ago

TeamThirstTrap

Patrick My Homes RT @nypost: Uber driver in a coma after passengers assault him in Manhattan https://t.co/8L4c84su3a https://t.co/726fLq8F2c 43 minutes ago

